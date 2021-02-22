Bears take hold of market, Sensex crashes 1,100 pts (3rd Ld)

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) The Indian stock market is on a bear run now with the BSE Sensex losing over 1,100 points on Monday largely following a global sell-off.

Globally, markets have taken to consolidation after the recent surge to record highs amid rising bond yields and weakening dollar.

The across-the-board sell-off in the Indian indices was led by auto, health care, FMCG and IT stocks.