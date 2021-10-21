Beijing and Moscow impose fresh restrictions as new Covid outbreak disrupts life

In China, flights got cancelled and schools were left shut down after authorities imposed a zero-tolerance approach. Broaders have been closed and so have been restaurants.

Authorities in Moscow and Beijing have imposed fresh restrictions in the aftermath of fresh Covid outbreak that threatens to disrupt lives.

The impositions in China were raised as the country observed the fifth straight day of high cases. According to GlobalTimes, the new cases were reported from the North and North Western Areas. Apparently, new virus cases in inner Mongolia were likely to affect the distribution of coal which was likely to cause supply-chain disruptions.

Russia, meanwhile, observed the highest daily case load with nearly 36,339 cases and 1,036 casualties.

Russians have been ordered to abstain travelling to work from Oct 30 to Nov 7 by President Vladimir Putin.

The Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin has meanwhile blogged that the situation in Moscow is "developing according to a worse-case analysis".

Harsher measures are expected in Moscow to control the rising cases.

With agency inputs