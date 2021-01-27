Bengaluru airport to reschedule flights during Aero India

"The Kempegowda international airport will partially close commercial flight operations in the morning and evening daily from January 30 to February 5 for rehearsals and flying display at the air show," the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in a statement here.

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (IANS) There will be no civilian flight operations from Bengaluru airport during the rehearsals and air display at the upcoming biennial Aero India 2021 at the IAF's Yelahanka base here, the airport operator said on Wednesday.

Flight operations will remain suspended from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on January 30-31, and from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on February 1 for rehearsals at the air show.

Commercial flight operations will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on February 2-3 for the inauguration and air display.

There will be no civilian flights from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on February 4-5 at the airport to facilitate flying display of military aircraft at the air show.

"We are working with the airlines and the IAF to ensure minimal disruption to the civilian flight schedules during the reduced operating hours from January 30 to February 5," said the operator.

The airlines will inform their passengers on the change in the flight operations and the revised departure/arrival timings during the air show.

Information on flight operations at the airport will also be on the BIAL website www.bengaluruairport.com. Passengers are advised to check with the respective airlines on the status of their flights.

