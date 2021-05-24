Bengaluru land broker offers 500 billion dollars and more help for India

That is a staggering Rs 36.48 lakh crores. And, this investment is just the start for the group. The firm's website says that it "aims to invest $ 500 bn in equity as first phase of investment out of $ 2 trillion in National Infrastructure plan and non-NIP projects."

On Monday, the Landomus Group advertised in a newspaper claiming that it "would like to invest $500 billion".

Indians would be hoping that Pradeep Kumar S or the US headed Landomus Group of whom he is reportedly the Chairman, are not joking.

The website adds, "Due to the Covid Pandemic and the resulting loss of lives and livelihood, it is the need of the hour to invest in NIP and Non-NIP projects to boost the economy and generate jobs..."

Furthermore, the company says that its Build India initiative "also aims to provide covid health care to the citizens of India to create a covid free and a healthy India."

Landomus Realty Ventures, USA, is a New Jersey based firm according to its website which provides sparse details on its exact location or contact details. It only offers a list of directors, advisors and a website captcha to send messages.

Apparently, Karnataka based United Land Bank (ULB) owns the registration for the domain of the US based Landomus realty ventures. Pradeep Kumar S, the Chairman of Landomus Realty is also the founder of ULB.

ULB, according to a two year old web-cache, is a company which may have been based in Dickenson Road, Bengaluru until a few months ago.

The current ULB website is dysfunctional but searching from internet cache reveals the content. "S Pradeep Kumar is a property market expert who specializes in procuring lands and properties. Over the past twenty years, he has played a crucial role in the success of many a number of giant real estate projects in the city of Bangalore. Pradeep, who started his career as a tax consultant, is a commerce graduate."

Sifydotcom spoke with a service provider of ULB who confirmed that Pradeep and ULB were indeed based in Bengaluru. That, at least until six years ago.

Indians would hope that Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash or his companies have proposed their intentions with the right channels - Foreign Investment Cell or the Niti Aayog or at least the Prime Minister's Office. If not, it is likely that the department ignores this advertisement for a clickbait.

The advertisement seeks an opportunity to meet by saying that "We have a concrete plan to make India Pandemic Free and request you to provide us an opportunity to present our plan."

But, the prospects that Landomus or Pradeep have that kind of money are grim. The revenue of Landomus Group is reported at $5 million (filing reports) while that of ULB was last reported at $3 million.

The news of the investment or request for meeting the Prime Minister has left Twitter baffled. Here are some responses.

Is this how investors get an appointment with the PM?

He wants to invest USD 500 billion as equity- in first phase.



Remember the golden rule:



Phenko to lambi phenko

The one page website is powered by #GoDaddy.



Paid up cap Rs 1 L. Auth cap Rs. 10 L.



Biden infra plan $ 2 Trillion. This co wants to invest one fourth of that to give sahara to India infra plan.



No info of what projects they have done so far. — Sanjay Pugalia (@sanjaypugalia) May 24, 2021