Bengaluru zoo celebrates World Wildlife Day by planting saplings

"As per the theme for this year - forests and livelihood: sustaining people and planet, several saplings of native tree species were planted in the zoo under the supervision of Karnataka Forest Development Corporation director Bhagyavathi Amaresh and head of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Karnataka Soundaryavalli," said zoo executive director Vanashri Vipin Singh said on the occasion.

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) The state-run Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in this tech city celebrated 'World Wildlife Day' by planting saplings of native trees across the sprawling zoo in the southern suburb, an official said on Wednesday.

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3 every year to raise awareness of the wild fauna and flora in all countries, as decided by the United Nations General Assembly at its 68th session on December 20, 2013.

"To mark the day, we have highlighted the role of forests, species and ecosystems in sustaining the livelihood of people the world over, especially indigenous and local communities with historic ties to forested and forest areas," said Singh.

As part of its online awareness creation initiative, the zoo collaborated with WWF to implement 'one earth, one home' programme on its website for students from classes 1 to 8 in English and Kannada to learn about sustainable living.

The WWF recognises the zoo as implementation partner of its programme in the southern state.

An online contest on the *#DoOneThingToday* was initiated in many categories, including drawing/painting with conservation message, poster on sustaining people and planet and elocution on forest and livelihood.

The entries can be sent to educationbbp@gmail.com by students with their name, class and contact details by March 7.

