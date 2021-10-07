Bestech Group launches one-of-its-kind shop-cum-office plots in Gurugram

From a fine dining restaurant to a high-end shopping store to the setting up of an office, these SCO plots are well suited for such establishments. Central Boulevard is located at the junction of a 135-metre multi-utility corridor, central peripheral road, and Dwarka Expressway (NPR). The project is just 2 minutes away from a proposed metro station, 5 minutes from NH 8, and 35 minutes away from IGI airport.

Sector 88 is the fastest booming space in New Gurugram and the area is already bustling with over thousands of residents in the vicinity and is awaiting even further development with multiple integrated properties. Thus, the project's seamless connectivity to the rest of the city and a dense catchment of residents in close proximity makes it a great place to run your business.

Kamaljit Singh, Senior Vice President, Bestech Group, said: "The future is moving towards a flexible working culture, with shopping, entertainment, dining together. A rising concept for tomorrow is all about, shop-cum-office where integrated living enables more fun and seamless lifestyle. These SCO plots will offer great returns on your investment and are soon bound to attract excellent footfall for retailers operating out of Central Boulevard owing to a dense catchment in the vicinity and seamless connectivity to the NH8, all parts of Gurugram and Delhi."

Central Boulevard offers a G+3+Basement configuration. These SCO plots are well-suited for exotic restaurants, luxury showrooms, supermarkets, boutique shops, and much more. These SCO plots in Central Boulevard come with unmatched floor-to-floor heights so that you and your business stand colossal and capacious. Further, these plots can be tailored to suit your diverse business needs and requirements. And as a unique feature, you also get land ownership and terrace rights. There is a provision for a pedestrian path and features ample parking space.

Having HARERA registration number 46 of 2020 (Gurugram), Central Boulevard is a part of a unique, upcoming business district – Bestech Grand Central, a future-ready 60 acres of commercial development in Sector 88, New Gurugram. Bestech Grand Central is touted to be one of the best-integrated projects that would offer working spaces, shopping centres, a 5-star hotel, budget hotel, retail options, and a gaming zone.

Of the 60 acres, 4.6 acres would be used in the development of Central Boulevard which will have 50 premium plots offering an eclectic mix of retail, shopping centre, and office spaces – making it a one-stop destination that offers entrepreneurs all that they want. London-based renowned architecture firm Chapman Taylor has envisioned the 60-acres of master planning and marvellous design of Bestech Grand Central and Central Boulevard.