Bhagwat, Premji among those who'll spread message of positivity amid Covid gloom

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with civil society groups have taken the initiative to form a Covid Response Team (CRT) that will host a special online lecture series from May 11 to 15 with the objective to create a positive environment in society as its members combat the deadline Coronavirus pandemic.

Those who will address the series, among others, include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, noted industrialist Azim Premji, danseuse Sonal Mansingh and spiritual gurus Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, Acharya Pramanasagar, Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, Acharya Vidya Sagar and Sant Gyan Dev Singh.

The series will culminate with an address by Bhagwat on May 15. The lecture series will be telecast every day between 4.30 pm and 5 pm on the social media page of Vishwa Samwad Kendra.

On the opening day, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Jain monk Acharya Pramanasagar will speak, followed by Shri Shri Ravi Shankar and Azim Premji on the second day.

In the series, some of the most renowned experts in the country will speak about topics such as spirituality, religion, mental health and self-help, for more than 30 minutes every day. The idea behind the series is to dispel the emotions of negativity, fear and hopelessness in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases and sparking of self-confidence, positivity and optimism.

