Bharat Biotech terms Rs 35K cr for Covid vaccine 'far-reaching'

"The Finance Minister's commitment providing more funds in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic spread in the country and provide an effective, smooth path for the vaccination scheme will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a Covid-19 disease free Bharat," said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (IANS) Covid-19 vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Monday welcomed allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for Covid vaccination in Union Budget 2021-22, terming it a "great" and "far-reaching step".

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker has developed Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid vaccine which is being administered in clinical trial mode as part of the ongoing nation-wide vaccination programme.

Ella, in a statement, said that the layout plan of a Rs 64,180 crore spending plan for healthcare over the next six years to be spent on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, in addition to the National Health Mission, is also a welcome move, which will strengthen public health services as 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres and integrated public health labs are to be set up in each district.

"The government focus, on three areas - preventive health, curative health and well-being, is also very reassuring," he added.

Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech stated that the new health infra schemes with significantly higher outlay of Rs 35,000 crore for Bharat's mega Covid vaccination drive is a huge fiscal medicine to contain the pandemic, reduce disease burden for the population, and the economy.

"A record total outlay of Rs 2,23,846 crore for health and wellbeing aimed to boost the health and well-being of the nation, is also a well-thought announcement in this budget, with focus on preventive, and curative health. It's encouraging to note the creation of 9 Bio Safety Labs (BSL) will boost research and scientific discoveries," she said.

Pharma major Dr Reddy's termed the Budget a growth-oriented with a lot of positive interventions, and with something in it for everyone.

"On healthcare, the Government has taken a big step with an outlay of 2.23 lakh crores, a 137 per cent increase from last year, a step that was long overdue. On innovation and R&D, the additional allocation of 50,000 crore over five years through the National Research Foundation marks a good beginning in improving the research eco-system in the country," said Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

"As with all budgets, there are concrete proposals that are encouraging but it is the execution that finally matters and I hope this time the government gets it right," he added.

