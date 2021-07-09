Bharat Dynamics receives export leads for Akash Missiles

A day ago, the company reported of having received a contract to supply Akash missiles for the Indian Air Force.

Hyderabad: City based ammunition and Missile manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Limited may be exploring exporting opportunities of Aakash missiles to other countries.

The Akash missile is a medium-range surface-to-air missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and produced by BDL.

Akash is one of the missiles under India's Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) project. The IGMDP manufactured by Bharat Dynamics limited is used by Indian Army as well as Indian Air Force. The Missile has been successfully test fired on several occasions and is regarded as one of the best missiles in its category.

Bharat Dynamics' CMD, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) in a note stated that with the announcement from the Union Cabinet regarding clearance of Akash Weapon System for Export, the Company was exploring to offer Akash for export to foreign countries.

"BDL has already received export leads from some countries expressing interest in procuring the Missile. The Company has a well-established infrastructure and expertise to execute these orders and meet the customer delivery schedule," his note added.

