Bharti Airtel board to consider capital raising options on Aug 29

New Delhi: The board of telecom major Bharti Airtel will consider several options for capital raising, including through equity and debt instruments on Sunday.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said: "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to inter-alia consider various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination there-of, as the Board may deem appropriate."