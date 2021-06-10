Bharti Airtel upgrades network in Himachal

Shimla, June 10 (IANS) Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel said on Thursday that it has upgraded its mobile network in Himachal Pradesh by deploying additional spectrum along with advanced network software tools to bolster high-speed data capacity.

Of this, 2.6 MHz has been added to the 900 MHz band, 4.8 MHz to 1,800 MHz band and 10 MHz to 2,300 MHz band.