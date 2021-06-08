Bharti AXA Life appoints Rahul Bhuskute as CIO

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Bharti AXA Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Rahul Bhuskute as its Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

A company statement said that the appointment came into effect from June 1, 2021.

Rahul Bhuskute is a tenured investment professional with decades of experience in creating and scaling up significant investment portfolios in Asia and Europe. Prior to joining Bharti AXA Life, he had a long stint with the ICICI Group in London and Mumbai, leading significant verticals in asset management and corporate and investment banking.