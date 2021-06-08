Bharti AXA Life appoints Rahul Bhuskute as CIO

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Bharti AXA Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Rahul Bhuskute as its Chief Investment Officer (CIO).
A company statement said that the appointment came into effect from June 1, 2021.
Rahul Bhuskute is a tenured investment professional with decades of experience in creating and scaling up significant investment portfolios in Asia and Europe. Prior to joining Bharti AXA Life, he had a long stint with the ICICI Group in London and Mumbai, leading significant verticals in asset management and corporate and investment banking.
Parag Raja, MD and CEO, Bharti AXA Life, said: "We are delighted to have Rahul on board as he brings the perfect blend of professional expertise and business acumen. His extensive experience in scaling up profit and size-critical businesses will be a great asset to us."
On his part, Bhuskute said: "I look forward to working with the wider Bharti AXA Life family to contribute to the company's success and leading the Investment team in meeting key organizational objectives towards all its stakeholders."
