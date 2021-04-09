Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Fincare Small Finance Bank join hands

Mumbai: Bharti AXA Life Insurance has partnered with Fincare Small Finance Bank for distribution of life insurance products through the bank's pan-India network.
Under this arrangement, Bharti AXA Life Insurance will offer its comprehensive suite of life insurance products, including protection, savings and investment plans, to the customers of Fincare Small Finance Bank across its 747 branches and digital network presence across the country.
This alliance will make life insurance solutions reachable to over 26.5 Lakhs customers of Fincare Small Finance Bank and provide financial security to them.
Fincare Small Finance Bank has presence across 19 States/UTs and serves its customers through 747 branches.