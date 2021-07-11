Bidding deadline for transaction advisor for IDBI Bank sale extended

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Centre has extended the bid submission deadline for transaction advisor for the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank to July 22.

Further, the deadline for submission of bids for legal adviser has also been extended by nine days till July 22.

The bid submission for transaction advisor and legal advisor ends at 3.30 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively on July 22, and the bids will be opened 3.50 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. on July 23, respectively, said the Department Of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM).