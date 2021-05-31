BIF lauds new satellite broadcasting standard

New Delhi: Broadband India Forum has said that the new 'Standard for Interface Requirements for Communication & Broadcast Networks for Fixed-satellite service - FSS/Broadcasting-satellite service - BSS (Mandatory Technical Requirements)' standard now allows freedom and flexibility to ground segment players (VSAT) of the satellite ecosystem to fully exploit the capabilities of the Next Generation Satellite Networks

In a statement, the industry body said that these new technical requirements are based on open, non-restrictive specifications and are fully aligned to the capabilities provided by the modern next generation satcom technologies, namely High Throughput Satellites (HTS), NGSO (Non-Geo Stationary Orbit) Satellites (LEO, MEO, HEO), among others.

This is also aligned to the recommendations of the NDCP 2018 and is consistent with the TRAI Recommendations made along these lines, it said.

Rapid advancements in technology allow for satellites to provide a host of connectivity options along with ample power and capacity resources.

"These new TEC specifications/standard now allows the freedom and flexibility to the ground segment players (VSAT) of the satellite ecosystem to fully exploit the capabilities of the Next Generation Satellite Networks," it said.

Removal of erstwhile artificial technical barriers that inhibited carrier speeds, bandwidth, antenna sizes and permitted use of only certain frequency bands, will now enable optimal utilisation of the latest sitcom technologies.

It has the potential to enhance digital connectivity and provide high-capacity cellular and Wi-Fi backhaul to all locations within the country, which is particularly relevant in view of the present pandemic scenario, and the path forward to 5G, BIF said.

BIF president, T.V. Ramachandra said: "BIF warmly welcomes this move by the government which will help deliver significant benefits to the end consumer by way of high capacity, high speed broadband services, and better Quality of Service. The move is aligned to the national goals of accelerating the Digital India mission and the vision of achieving 'Broadband for All'."

The announcement by the government last year to promote the role of private sector in Satcom and liberalise the use of new Satcom technologies would get a big boost with the new liberalized specifications released by the Telecommunications Engineering Centre (TEC) - the technical and standardisation arm of the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

