  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. TopNews
  4. Billionaire shows fishy moves to Vishy, Chess fraternity feels let down

Billionaire shows fishy moves to Vishy, Chess fraternity feels let down

Source :Sify
Author :Finance Desk
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 14th, 2021, 23:36:57hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Viswanathan-Anand-Chessdotcom

The recently organized celebrity Chess match on Sunday, involving a one-on-one against Grand Champion Viswanathan Anand, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief has hit controversy. This, after a celebrity player admitted to cheating in his game against the legend. 

The game organized by the Akshaya Patra Foundation saw celebrities like Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Kiccha Sudeep, Sajid Nadiadwala, Businesswoman Ananya Birla, Prachura Padakannaya, Manu Kumar Jain (Managing Director Redmi India), and Nikhil Kamath (co-founder of Zerodha). 

Each participant had a fair chance to play against Anand. The legend engaged with celebrities in simultaneous games. 

In his match with Kamath, Anand resigned leaving social media to lap it up as Kamath winning the game.  

On Monday, the website of Chess.com showed the account of Nikhil Kamath as blocked for having violated Fair Play Policy. 

Kamath admitted to having used help from Computers and "people" who may have offered him insights. According to observers, Kamath may have used Stockfish, a sophisticated chess engine during the match. His move was labelled as a "surprising and unfortunate one" by the All India Chess Federation. AICF Secretary, Bharat Chauhan, called Kamath's move as a "bad" one. 

"It is very unfortunate it was a charity match. We don't expect anybody to get help from computers, at the national and state level we are following the protocols. We are putting cameras where players are playing and there is a fair play committee which includes three grandmasters and two players," he added in an interview with the news agency ANI

Kamath's conduct is surprising given his background of having played Chess at State level championships during his college days. He tweeted his apologies after the fiasco and in his earnestness, and even dreamed of winning against another legend - Usain Bolt. Here is his tweet: 

Anand, the legend from Mayiladuthurai, forwarded Kamath's apology and tweeted the following: 

Chess lovers, meanwhile, feel Kamath could have shown a little grace in accepting moral defeat than using unethical ways. Here are more tweets:







According to AICF, the Checkmate COVID progamme was launched to help the Chess community. A total of Rs 6.66 lakhs was collected as of Sunday based on information from the live-stream. 

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features