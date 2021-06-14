Billionaire shows fishy moves to Vishy, Chess fraternity feels let down

The game organized by the Akshaya Patra Foundation saw celebrities like Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Kiccha Sudeep, Sajid Nadiadwala, Businesswoman Ananya Birla, Prachura Padakannaya, Manu Kumar Jain (Managing Director Redmi India), and Nikhil Kamath (co-founder of Zerodha).

The recently organized celebrity Chess match on Sunday, involving a one-on-one against Grand Champion Viswanathan Anand, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief has hit controversy. This, after a celebrity player admitted to cheating in his game against the legend.

Each participant had a fair chance to play against Anand. The legend engaged with celebrities in simultaneous games.

In his match with Kamath, Anand resigned leaving social media to lap it up as Kamath winning the game.

On Monday, the website of Chess.com showed the account of Nikhil Kamath as blocked for having violated Fair Play Policy.

Kamath admitted to having used help from Computers and "people" who may have offered him insights. According to observers, Kamath may have used Stockfish, a sophisticated chess engine during the match. His move was labelled as a "surprising and unfortunate one" by the All India Chess Federation. AICF Secretary, Bharat Chauhan, called Kamath's move as a "bad" one.

"It is very unfortunate it was a charity match. We don't expect anybody to get help from computers, at the national and state level we are following the protocols. We are putting cameras where players are playing and there is a fair play committee which includes three grandmasters and two players," he added in an interview with the news agency ANI.

Kamath's conduct is surprising given his background of having played Chess at State level championships during his college days. He tweeted his apologies after the fiasco and in his earnestness, and even dreamed of winning against another legend - Usain Bolt. Here is his tweet:



It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy sir in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt.pic.twitter.com/UoazhNiAZV — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) June 14, 2021

Anand, the legend from Mayiladuthurai, forwarded Kamath's apology and tweeted the following:

Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game.I just played the position onthe board and expected the same from everyone . pic.twitter.com/ISJcguA8jQ — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) June 14, 2021

Chess lovers, meanwhile, feel Kamath could have shown a little grace in accepting moral defeat than using unethical ways. Here are more tweets:



"Hey Alexa, tell me how to rapidly lose trust online?"



"As the co-founder of India's largest online stock trading platform, why don't you try manipulating moves on an online chess platform against a former world champion in a charity match?"



https://t.co/uBCUde39P8 — Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) June 14, 2021

So cheating on a live stream and embarrassing a living legend of India and the global chess community is your idea of fun and charity? What a role model you are buddy. — Kevin Goh Wei Ming (@kevingohwm) June 14, 2021

Woke up to this. Complete disrespect to chess. Nothing justifies cheating. Going back to sleep https://t.co/d8RCCst3TG — Tania Sachdev (@TaniaSachdev) June 14, 2021

How can cheating be fun in a COVID charity event? You disrespected not only chess but also other guests and thousands of fans watching the event. https://t.co/QXiddAduIH — Harikrishna (@HariChess) June 14, 2021

Technical help in a charity chess match! What's the point of making a billion dollars if one still needs external validation by using technical help in a charity chess match. That too playing one of India's greatest.https://t.co/EcYDZzLk9D — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 14, 2021

According to AICF, the Checkmate COVID progamme was launched to help the Chess community. A total of Rs 6.66 lakhs was collected as of Sunday based on information from the live-stream.