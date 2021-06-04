Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia no more

Bhatia has led the group's strategic thrust to create multiple drivers of growth that made a significant and growing contribution to the company and industry at large.

New Delhi: Ankur Bhatia, the Executive Director of Bird Group died on Friday at the age of 48.

He also shaped and implemented blue ocean strategies that strengthen the overall brand proposition and accelerate a leap in core business value by exploring new growth avenues for building uncontested market leadership.

Bhatia is credited with bringing in the Amadeus brand to the Indian sub-continent in 1994, which today is the market leader in providing travel technology for travel agents and airlines.

In line with Bhatia's commitment towards shaping the future of mobility in India, Bird Group forayed in the electric mobility space and has been constantly adding unique new age mobility vehicles to the product portfolio of its subsidiary Bird Electric.

Bird Electric has pioneered the space of personal mobility devices in India since the last 10 years as the exclusive distributor of Segway Personal Transporters (PTs).

Bhatia, as the Executive Director also spearheaded the growth for the group in the hospitality sector under Bird Hospitality Services, to set new standards and world-class hospitality assets through Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the group owns and operates six uber luxury properties in India and the UK, each having an individual brand identity. He is also credited to have launched the country's first natural and perennial indoor ice-skating rink and cafe - iSKATE, located in Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

