Black Shark 4S to launch on Oct 13

Beijing: Black Shark, the gaming phone sub-division of the Xiaomi group, has revealed through its Weibo handle that the Black Shark 4S will be debuting at 3 p.m. (local time) on October 13 in China. As per teaser image the handset will arrive in a shade of white and will pack a triple rear camera module.

The Black Shark 4S will feature a punch-hole design, a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.The smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit-- a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro snapper. For selfies, the smartphone may come with a 20MP front-facing camera.Under the hood, it will be power by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset coupled with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.To recollect, the Black Shark 4 Pro was powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.