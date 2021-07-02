Blackstone-backed EPL appoints Anand Kripalu as MD and Global CEO

Kripalu has over 30 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Prior to joining EPL, Anand spent seven years as the MD and CEO of Diageo India, India's leading beverage alcohol company with $6.4 billion market cap, where he led the transformation of the company.

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Global specialty packaging company EPL Ltd on Friday announced that its board of directors has appointed Anand Kripalu as the Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of the company effective August 18.

Prior to joining Diageo, Anand spent almost eight years with Mondelez International (earlier Cadbury) as the President of its India and Southeast Asia business.

He was responsible for accelerating Cadbury India's performance to deliver 25 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue and profit over eight years. Before that, Anand had spent 22 years at Unilever in various general management and sales and marketing roles.

Kripalu received his Bachelor of Technology degree in electronics from IIT Madras. He also holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta, where he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

He has also completed the Advanced Management Programme from the Wharton Business School in the US.

Commenting on his appointment, Kripalu said "I am excited to lead EPL, an extraordinary company with global leadership in its segments and a pioneer in innovation and sustainability. It is one of the most successful multi-national consumer companies headquartered out of India. I look forward to working closely with Blackstone, who have a strong record in the B2B2C space, the Board, and the talented and devoted employees of EPL."

Amit Dixit, Head of Asia for Blackstone Private Equity and Director on EPL's board, said: "We are privileged to have Anand Kripalu join the Blackstone portfolio company family of industry-leading CEOs and Directors. Anand's credibility with customers in the consumer industry, proven track record as CEO of a large cap publicly listed company, and experience of driving growth at scale will enable EPL to reach new heights."

