Bloomberg Philanthropies, Commonwealth to boost ocean conservation

To mark World Ocean Day that falls on June 8, Bloomberg Philanthropies pledged new funding to support the work of the Commonwealth Blue Charter to solve ocean challenges and protect critical ocean resources for the health and livelihood of billions of people around the world.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Bloomberg Philanthropies have announced an expansion of its partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat to tackle critical challenges facing the ocean.

This commitment builds on Bloomberg Philanthropies' support for ocean action through its Vibrant Oceans Initiative, which brings together world-class partners to ensure ocean ecosystems survive and thrive despite the growing threat of climate change.

The Vibrant Oceans Initiative has supported the adoption of ambitious marine conservation policies in 10 countries around the world, protecting nearly seven million square miles of ocean since 2012.

The Commonwealth Blue Charter is an agreement by 54 member countries to work together to solve ocean challenges. Implemented through 10 voluntary action groups, the work focuses on areas including climate change, marine pollution, coral reef restoration and the sustainable blue economy.

The partnership will support training and capacity-building programs such as addressing climate change through 'blue carbon' solutions, developing marine protected areas and promoting sustainable coastal fisheries.

The announcement will be featured on World Ocean Day at a high-level event organized by the Commonwealth Secretariat.

"The Blue Charter's mission to protect the ocean and livelihoods it supports has only grown more critical during the pandemic," said Patricia E. Harris, CEO, Bloomberg Philanthropies.

"Through our Vibrant Oceans Initiative, Bloomberg Philanthropies is excited to build on our successful partnership with the Commonwealth and help more member countries meet their sustainability goals as their economies recover."

Welcoming the new phase of the Commonwealth's partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said: "Implementation of the Commonwealth Blue Charter is at a critical juncture: governments of member countries are balancing competing priorities, while coping with greatly reduced budgets.

"This generous contribution by Bloomberg Philanthropies will support vital efforts by the Commonwealth collectively to build back more sustainably from the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritising ocean health as the foundation for a thriving, sustainable blue economy which supports our communities while protecting nature."

This announcement builds upon a multi-year agreement signed in 2018 between the Commonwealth Secretariat and Bloomberg Philanthropies to explore joint initiatives supporting international trade, innovation and sustainability.

Since 2012, Bloomberg Philanthropies has contributed over $158 million to ocean conservation causes.

