BMW Group India pledges Rs 8 cr to strengthen fight against Covid

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) BMW Group India on Tuesday said it has pledged a total of Rs 8 crore towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The group will contribute an additional Rs 5 crore on top of the company's earlier commitment of Rs 3 crore.

"BMW Group India's efforts are dedicated towards augmenting healthcare infrastructure and medical services in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu)," the group said in a statement.