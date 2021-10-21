BMW launches Series 5 Carbon edition in India

According to the official release, the BMW 530i M Sport 'Carbon Edition' projects an extremely sporty appearance thanks to the integration of numerous attractive exterior elements.

Chennai: BMW 5 series M Sport Carbon edition is up for grabs in India. Produced locally at the BMW plant in Chennai, the latest sedan can be booked online on the BMW website.

The kidney grille, front attachment and splitters in dark black carbon fibre create a strong impressive front that is discernable even from a distance. The exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre further add to the exclusivity.

The dark theme is carried over to the side profile with 662M 18-inch Jet Black alloys that convey power and an adrenalin-rich character. At the back, a carbon fibre rear spoiler completes the overall dynamic look.

The new BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ is available exclusively in the Alpine White paintwork. The perforated Sensatec trim in Cognac | Black color combination with contrast stitching generates luxurious aesthetics in the cabin.

Interior of the BMW 5 Series blends contemporary elegance with driver-focused cockpit design. It provides the ideal environment for driving pleasure and comfortable ride over long distances. High-quality materials, bespoke upholstery and precise workmanship lend a modern, premium ambience. Seating in the new BMW 5 Series further enhances comfort for all occupants, at the front and at the back. Electrically adjustable Sports Seats with perforated Sensatec covers and M Sport leather steering wheel augment the sporty feel. Ergonomically optimised Lumbar Support enables vertical and lateral seat adjustment for a relaxed journey. Adding to the sense of space is the standard large glass sunroof. Ambient Lighting Package with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features and SYNC function. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style.

Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a bigger 12.3-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate several functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats and is unique worldwide in the automotive sector. BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

The BMW 5 Series presents best-in-class cutting-edge driver assistance systems. Parking Assistant with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 meters driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the Remote-Control Parking function, a driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key. The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all four vehicle doors without using the key.

BMW has affixed an ex-showroom price of Rs 66,30,000 on the latest model. For more information please visit the BMW website.