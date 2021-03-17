BoB reduces Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate by 10 bps

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda, India's third largest public sector bank, on Monday reduced Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR) from 6.85 per cent to 6.75 per cent, effective from March 15.

The cut is expected to impact all categories of loans offered by the bank. As all retail loans are linked to BRLLR (external benchmark-repo linked rate), customers availing home loans, mortgage loans, car loans, education loans, personal loans and all other retail loan products can avail of this benefit.