Boeing announces $10 mn emergency assistance package for India

According to the company, the assistance will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare for communities and families battling Covid-19.

New Delhi: Aerospace giant Boeing on Friday announced a $10 million emergency assistance package for India to support the country's response to the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe, and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time. Boeing is a global citizen, and in India, we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases," The Boeing Company President and CEO Dave Calhoun said.

Besides, Boeing employees also have an opportunity to donate personally to charitable organisations supporting Covid-19 relief in India.

As part of the 'Boeing Gift Match' programme, the company will match monetary donations dollar for dollar, extending the reach of assistance being provided to the Indian people.

"Boeing not only stands in solidarity with the Indian people in their effort to confront this pandemic, we will be a part of the solution," added Calhoun.

"We will continue to monitor the pandemic response in India and work to support our employees, customers, and partners through this crisis."

At present, the Boeing team in India totals 3,000 employees, in addition to local customers, suppliers, and business partners.

