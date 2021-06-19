Boeing completes successful first flight of 737-10

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Global aerospace major Boeing has completed successful first flight of -- 737-10 -- the largest airplane in the 737MAX family.

Accordingly, the airplane took off from Renton Field in Renton, Washington, at Boeing Field in Seattle.

"The 737-10 is an important part of our customers' fleet plans, giving them more capacity, greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.