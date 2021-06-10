BookMyShow lays off 200 employees amid pandemic woes

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Online ticketing platform BookMyShow has laid off 200 employees as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect businesses.

The move comes a year after the company laid off 270 employees across its offices in India and globally.

Taking to Twitter, Ashish Hemrajani, CEO and Co-founder of Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which operates BookMyShow, said: "COVID19 has taught me many lessons & I learnt another one today. As we let go of 200 of the most incredibility talented & performance driven individuals, each & everyone has messaged, thanking me for the opportunity, the love for @bookmyshow and asking me if they could help me in any way possible."