BPCL extends ex-gratia period for frontliners falling to Covid

Mumbai: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday extended time-limit of the ex-gratia amount of Rs 500,000 for the death of any frontline staffers due to Covid-19, till June 30, an official said here.

The compensation amount is given to any of the two-lakh frontline personnel employed by fuel station dealers, auto LPG stations, LPG distributors, POL carrier crew, LPG package and bulk crew and Line walkers in pipelines, in case of death due to coronavirus.