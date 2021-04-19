  1. Sify.com
  4. BPCL starts supply 100 MT of medical grade oxygen to hospitals

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 19th, 2021, 20:20:50hrs
Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Oil marketing major BPCL has started the supply of medical grade oxygen to hospitals at 'no cost' in the view of shortage impacting critical patients of Covid-19.

The company will be supplying around 100 metric tonnes per month.

"With average daily cases of Covid-19 rising again since last one month, the demand for oxygen has significantly risen," the company said in a statement.

"In fact, in most parts of the country, the cases are hitting new peak, thereby disrupting the demand-supply scenario for medical oxygen."

--IANS

rv/vd

