BPCL starts supply 100 MT of medical grade oxygen to hospitals

Mumbai: Oil marketing major BPCL has started the supply of medical grade oxygen to hospitals at 'no cost' in the view of shortage impacting critical patients of Covid-19.
The company will be supplying around 100 metric tonnes per month.
"With average daily cases of Covid-19 rising again since last one month, the demand for oxygen has significantly risen," the company said in a statement.
"In fact, in most parts of the country, the cases are hitting new peak, thereby disrupting the demand-supply scenario for medical oxygen."