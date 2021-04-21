  1. Sify.com
  4. BPCL starts supply 100 MT of medical grade oxygen to hospitals

BPCL starts supply 100 MT of medical grade oxygen to hospitals

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 21st, 2021, 13:04:01hrs
Mumbai: Oil marketing major BPCL has started the supply of medical grade oxygen to hospitals at 'no cost' in the view of shortage impacting critical patients of Covid-19.

The company will be supplying around 100 metric tonnes per month.

"With average daily cases of Covid-19 rising again since last one month, the demand for oxygen has significantly risen," the company said in a statement.

"In fact, in most parts of the country, the cases are hitting new peak, thereby disrupting the demand-supply scenario for medical oxygen."
 

