Brazil fines Apple $2M for no charger with iPhone 12

Apple in October last year announced that the iPhone 12 would not come with chargers or earbuds in their boxes, citing environmental concerns. The new iPhones come with only a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian consumer watchdog has fined Apple $2 million for not including a charger in the newly-launched iPhone 12 series, accusing the tech giant of allegedly engaging in misleading advertising, selling a device without the charger and unfair terms.

Brazilian consumer protection regulator Procon-SP has now fined Apple for not including a charger.

In November, the agency said that the iPhone maker "didn't demonstrate environmental gain," reports 9to5 Mac.

According to Procon-SP, the problems with is "misleading advertising as iPhone 11 Pro consumers reported that Apple didn't repair their phones after problems with water".

The agency also cited "iOS update problems," and "unfair terms" as other issues as "Apple exempts itself from all legal and implicit guarantees and against hidden or not apparent defects".

"Apple needs to understand that in Brazil there are solid consumer protection laws and institutions. It needs to respect these laws and these institutions," Procon-SP Executive Director Fernando Capez was quoted as saying.

Apple was yet to comment on Procon-SP charges.

While the iPhone 12 mini costs $729 in the US, in Brazil the same phone is around $1,200.

Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series in October and announced that the phone would only have a charging cable inside the box, without a power adapter and headphones.

According to the company, it will reduce 2 million metric tonnes of carbon, which is equal to removing 450,000 cars in one year.