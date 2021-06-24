Britney Spears opens up about 'abusive' conservatorship at hearing

Britney told a judge on Wednesday that she wants to end the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years, calling it "abusive" and denouncing her father for exerting control over her life, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Pop singer Britney Spears has spoken out against her conservatorship at a court hearing here, saying that she wanted to "sue" her "family" for the way she has been treated.

"I told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy -- it's a lie," she said.

The popular singer added: "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane, and I'm depressed."

She told Judge Brenda Penny that she wants her own attorney, wants to scale back her therapy appointments, and that she wants the freedom to get married and have a baby.

Britney also shared that she wanted to "sue" her "family" for the way she has been treated.

She said that her "ignorant father" and others who are involved in the conservatorship "should be in jail".

She said: "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money for myself and pay other people. The laws should change."

Britney asked that the hearing be held in public. She also said that the conservatorship prevents her from getting married or having a baby.

Spears also asked that her therapist be allowed to visit her in her own home, rather than her having to go to therapy appointments.

She said: "I don't feel like I can live a full life. I don't even believe in therapy. I think you take it to God."

Samuel Ingham, Britney's court-appointed attorney, told the court that she has not directed him to file a motion seeking to terminate the conservatorship, but that he would do so if asked.

He declined to go into further detail, citing attorney-client privilege.

--IANS

dc/vnc