BSE touches milestone of over 7 crore registered users

The exchange also completed the journey from 6 crore to 7 crore users in just 139 days, as compared to 241, 652 and 939 days needed for the previous milestones of 6 crore, 5 crore and 4 crore, respectively.

Of the 7 crore users, 38 per cent fall in the 30-40 age bracket, followed by 24 per cent in 20-30 age bracket, and 13 per cent in the 40-50 age bracket.

The growth has been fuelled by tech savvy young users, with an age profile of 20-40, who contributed 82 lakh of the 1 crore user additions from 6 crore to 7 crore, the BSE said in a statement.

Besides, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies recorded a new high cruising at over Rs 227 lakh crore ($3.12 trillion) post touching $3 trillion mark on May 25.

BSE's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said: "This milestone is a testament to BSE efforts to bring more investors, especially from the retail side on the exchange platform. BSE remains confident that to leverage its increasing reach and capacity for delivery of a wider range of financial products including mutual funds, insurance and so on."

Maharashtra and Gujarat are the two states that lead in terms of investors with share of 21.5 per cent and 12.3 per cent of the total 7 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 7.5 per cent, and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 6.1 per cent each. In terms of absolute numbers, Maharashtra added 19.44 lakh registered investors with a growth of 15 per cent and Gujarat 7.35 lakh investors with a growth of 9 per cent.

Among states, the fastest growth rates from 6 crore to 7 crore registered investor accounts have recorded by Assam (82 per cent), seven sister states (northeast) (30 per cent) and Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh (24 per cent). Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh has seen the fastest growth by onboarding 9.57 lakh investors with a growth rate of 22 per cent, followed by Rajasthan (6.64 lakh investors/growth of 24 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (5.84 lakh investors/growth of 29 per cent).

To take advantage of the Covid induced stock market crash in March 2020, followed by a gradual recovery later on, thousands of retail investors have embraced equities for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic in India, as seen from the rapid growth of registered investors since April 2020, the BSE statement said.

--IANS

sn/vd