BSES appeals consumers to participate in 'Earth Hour'

Earth Hour is an annual global event that draws attention to sustainability of our planet.

New Delhi: Power distribution company BSES has appealed to its 45 lakh consumers in the national capital to take part in 'Earth Hour' and switch off their non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour starting 8.30 p.m. on March 27.

In a statement, the discom said that its consumers are once again gearing up to "switch off and speak for the nature".

Commenting on the importance of a sustainable planet, a BSES spokesperson said, "We sincerely appeal to our over 4.5 million consumers and around 18 million residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it. This Earth Hour, 'switch off and speak for nature'. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future."

The spokesperson added that BSES discoms are actively championing sustainable growth by promoting renewable, roof-top solar, EV charging, electric vehicles, battery storage, behavioural energy efficiency and demand side management programs.

