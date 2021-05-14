BSE's Q4FY21 consolidated net profit rises over Rs 31 cr

Mumbai: Stock market major BSE on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.75 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020-21.

According to the company, the Q4 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 31.75 crore from Rs 1.91 crore reported for the Q4FY20.

In terms of the financial year, the BSE reported a rise of 17 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 141.70 crore from Rs 120.61 crore reported for FY20.