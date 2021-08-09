BSE's YoY Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rises by 60%

According to the company, the Q1FY22 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 51.87 crore from Rs 32.48 crore reported for the Q1FY21.

Mumbai: Stock market major BSE on Friday reported a rise of 60 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2021-22.

Besides, consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was up by 61 per cent to Rs 53.42 crore from Rs. 33.15 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous year.

"BSE has continued to show a good growth across its business segments and new initiatives taking its business volumes in various segments to its all-time highs," BSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

"Our growth and our ability to set up new businesses and undertake newer initiatives while continuing grow profitably, demonstrates the potential of our business to deliver superior value to all our stakeholders going forward."