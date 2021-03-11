BSF hands over 2 minors to Bangladesh

The two minors -- Milan Ali (12) and Sudeep Hussain (12)-- were apprehended by the patrol team of the BSF around 1.50 p.m. on Wednesday near Border Outpost Rangiapota in West Bengal along with wheat bran sack weighing approximately 55 kg.

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over two minors to Bangladesh after they entered Indian territory with the intent of earning money.

The minors were held approximately 50 metres from the International Border and 600 metres from the Border Outpost.

The BSF said that they had entered the Indian territory with the intent of earning money.

"The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along with their parents approached the BSF for taking them over. As the apprehended persons were minors, considering humanitarian ground and as a goodwill gesture the apprehended minors were handed over to their parents in the presence of the BGB and a member or pradhan of village Rangiapota during the flag meeting," said the BSF.

