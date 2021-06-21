BTC and popular cryptos report major decline, here's why

BTC has traded down by 7 percent in the last 24 hours. The last traded price, according to Coindesk , was $33,008 per coin. As many as 168,027 coins may have exchanged hands for a total value of $6 billion during this fall.

Popular cryptocurrency flavours such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Cardano have posted a decline in the past 24 hours.

BTC during the trade crashed to a low of $32,322.12 from an all-time high of $64,829.14 some months back.

The trends on XRP and Ethereum are almost similar. Ethereum contracted below $2,000 momentarily but soon recovered.

Apparently the trends on crypto have gained significance from reports of crackdown on miners in China.

Cryptomining is a big business in China and accounts for as much as a third of mining in the world. But the weekend saw reports of Chinese authorities enforcing restrictions in the Sichuan region which is known for mining activities.

In May, three financial self-regulatory bodies reportedly issued a joint notice asking for a ban on financial institutions and payment companies from directly or indirectly providing cryptocurrency services to customers. Banks and intermediaries have been warned from accepting the Chinese currency for payment on cryptocurrencies.

The move has been attributed to efforts from the Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region which has been campaigning to weed out mining projects to cut down on carbon emissions.

The Center for Alternative Finance at the University of Cambridge in recent reports has estimated (Sept'19 to Apr'20) China's consumption of computational from mining bitcoin accounting for 65% of total global bitcoin hash rate. China's global bitcoin mining network is also estimated to have consumed more electricity in 2019 on an annualised basis than Argentina.

