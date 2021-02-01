Budget is a progressive and comprehensive document: CAIT

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday termed the Union Budget 2021 as a "progressive and comprehensive document".

"The Union Budget is a progressive and comprehensive document that ensures the structured development of every sector of the economy. It also brings relief to senior citizens from the burden of paying taxes. Also, developing the health sector and strengthening its services are its specialty," the CAIT said.