'Budget will open new avenues of job creation in NE'

Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) The Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) on Monday said that the Budget would open up new avenues of job creation in the area, particularly the core sector of health, education, agriculture and logistics.

FINER President Pabitra Buragohain said that the small players in the MSME sector would largely gain as the budget allocation has been increased twofold in the financial year 2021-22 and many of the compliances are eased out.