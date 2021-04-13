Buying Two-Wheeler Insurance For Sports Bike? Consider X Things First

Most people dream of buying a sports bike once in a lifetime. And if you've already bought it, are you taking enough care of your bike? As the cost of a sports bike is comparatively higher, so is the maintenance cost. Even a minor repair can cost you a considerable amount. To ride safely and with a security bubble around you, it is advisable to sign up for two wheeler insurance, if you haven't. It would be even better if you buy comprehensive two wheeler insurance , as it provides wider coverage, including personal injury, damage to your vehicle and third-party liability.

Find below a few factors that you should not ignore while buying two wheeler insurance for your sports bike:

1. Customize Your Insurance Plan

To provide your sports bike with the coverage it needs, it is advisable to go for a customized insurance plan. While choosing the policy specifications, you can select different features to provide maximum coverage to your bike. The insurance document usually covers information about mileage ranges and liability protections, which need to be thoroughly checked before you finally choose one. Mainly, you will find two kinds of two wheeler insurance:

Comprehensive Insurance

Third-party insurance ( Mandatory as per the Motor vehicles Act, 1988)

2. Reasonable Deductible

Choosing an insurance policy with a higher deductible can reduce two wheeler insurance rate, making your insurance affordable. Generally, it is advisable to avoid insurance with low premium amounts, as it might result in the rejection of your claim later. This might happen as fixing a sports bike usually involves a considerable amount that might not be covered up in your insurance policy with low premiums. Instead, it would be better to choose an insurance policy with deductibles that might eventually reduce your premium amount.

3. Consider Discounts and Offers

Before finalizing the insurance plan, you should check across different insurance providers the discounts and offers. Choosing an insurance policy with a discount can help you in saving the cost.

4. Add-on Benefits

There are several addon benefits that are provided, along with a basic insurance plan. These benefits usually vary across different insurance providers. You can scale up the basic insurance plan by choosing appropriate add-on benefits. This might include depreciation allowance, emergency medical expenses, additional third-party liability, etc.

5. Cover for Pillion Rider

A pillion rider is the person sitting behind you on the two wheeler. Due to the increasing road accidents, it is essential to buy insurance coverage for your dear ones travelling with you. If you travel with the pillion rider often, you should necessarily opt for this addon. It covers severe conditions like disability also; therefore, it is necessary to secure their future by buying this cover.

6. Terms and Conditions

As there are different specifications, terms and conditions attached to every insurance policy, it is important to thoroughly read through them before applying. You should check out for inclusions and exclusions, particularly.



7. Avoid Delays in Premium Payment, Renewals and Filing Claims

As we all know, the maintenance cost of a high-end sports bike is quite expensive. To avoid rejection of the claim, it is vital to keep up with all your premium payments and renewals. Failing to do the same might result in lapsing of your policy, and you will not be able to receive the claim. Besides, you will also be eligible for no claim bonus if you do not apply for it during the first five years.

Uncertainties and emergencies come uninvited; therefore, it is advisable to stay prepared for them every time to avoid issues later. For your and your vehicle's on-road safety and coverage, it is recommended to buy comprehensive two wheeler insurance. You should buy it from credible and authentic insurance providers like TATA AIG, who offer suitable and customized insurance plans to their clients. They offer maximum benefit at a minimum two wheeler insurance rate possible with exceptional customer services.

