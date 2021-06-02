Cabinet approves Model Tenancy Act for circulation to states/UTs

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the 'Model Tenancy Act' for circulation to all states and Union Territories for adoption, by enacting fresh legislation or amending existing rental laws suitably.

"It (the model act) will help overhaul the legal framework with respect to rental housing across the country, which would help spur its overall growth," an official statement said.