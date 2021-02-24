Cabinet okays PLI for IT, pharma sector

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI)schemes for IT and pharma sectors.

It has also approved PLI for laptops, tablets, all in one personal computers and servers.

The five largest companies of the world manufacturing laptops or tablets will be brought to India and will be offered PLI, said Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad.