CAIT counters Gautam Adani on Flipkart partnership

Replying to Adani, Chairman, Adani Group on Twitter, Khandelwal said: "Regrets. It's the same #flipkart which is indulging in flouting rules & policies and facing pending investigations and #AdaniGroup joining hands with killers of small businesses."

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal, in a counter to Gautam Adani, has disapproved of the Adani Group joining hands with Flipkart, "killers of small businesses".

Adani had, in an earlier tweet, announced the Flipkart tie up. "Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart is our new strategic partner. In the two-prong partnership, AdaniConneX will build their new Tier 4 data centre and Adani Logistics, India's leader in logistics, will build their 534,000 sqft fulfilment centre. Thousands of new jobs in Mumbai," he said.

Flipkart, India's leading homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Monday, announced a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group, India's largest multinational infrastructure company.

In this two-pronged partnership, Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics Ltd, the largest diversified end-to-end logistics service provider in the country and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, to strengthen Flipkart's supply chain infrastructure and further enhance its ability to serve its rapidly growing base of customers.

