Canara Bank reports Q4 net profit of Rs 1,011 cr

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Canara Bank on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,010.87 crore for the January-March quarter.

During the same period of FY20, the bank had reported a net loss of Rs 3,259.33 crore.

Total income of the bank during the fourth quarter of Q4 FY21 was Rs 21,522.60 crore, up from Rs 14,222.39 crore earned during the same period of the previous fiscal.