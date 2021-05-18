Canara Bank reports Q4 net profit of Rs 1,011 cr

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Canara Bank on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,010.87 crore for the January-March quarter.
During the same period of FY20, the bank had reported a net loss of Rs 3,259.33 crore.
Total income of the bank during the fourth quarter of Q4 FY21 was Rs 21,522.60 crore, up from Rs 14,222.39 crore earned during the same period of the previous fiscal.
Domestic deposit of the bank stood at Rs 9,63,306 crore as on March 2021 with growth of 10.74 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 8.93 per cent as on March 2021 as against 7.46 per cent in December 2020, and 9.39 per cent in March 2020.
--IANS
