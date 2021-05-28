Canara Bank to raise Rs 9K cr in FY22 via equity, debt instruments

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) The board of directors of Canara Bank has approved Rs 9,000 crore in the ongoing financial year by way of equity and debt instruments.

The decision was taken the meeting of the board of directors on Friday.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held today on 28.05.2021 has approved the capital raising plan of the bank for the year 2021-22 amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments," it said in a regulatory filing.