Capgemini donates Rs 50 cr to boost Indian medical infrastructure

As part of this effort, Capgemini is in discussions with various state government authorities to set up healthcare facilities across those cities where Capgemini has its presence. This contribution will be in addition to the Capgemini CSR statutory fund in India.

"This second wave of the Covid pandemic in India has been particularly challenging, and we want to ensure all our support to fight this pandemic and come out stronger. At this critical time, we are committed to accelerate medical assistance in India through the Capgemini Social Response Unit. This fund will help to enhance the efforts of the Central and State authorities in building long-term medical infrastructure in India," Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said in a statement.

In addition, Capgemini will also contribute Rs 5 crore to UNICEF to provide immediate support across India for critical Covid response care, by setting up three oxygen generation plants and RT-PCR testing machines to augment the government efforts to fight against Covid-19.

"As we continue to support our colleagues, we are also striving to extend help to the communities we live in by providing access to critical care, which is required immediately for the fight against Covid-19 as well as medical needs in the coming years," Capgemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi in the statement.

In 2020, Capgemini's Social Response Unit provided 65 fully equipped ICU beds to three BMC hospitals in Mumbai, as well as 100 oxygen concentrators and 65 High Flow Nasal Cannulas to 15 government hospitals across Bengaluru.

These ICU beds, which are fully equipped with ventilators, ECG monitors, and other critical ICU patient-monitoring devices, are currently being used to treat patients critically affected by Covid-19.

