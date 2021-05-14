Care Health Insurance launches initiatives for employees amid Covid

The Covid centre is designed as a temporary isolation centre, well equipped with oxygen concentrators, basic medication and guidance of healthcare experts.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Care Health Insurance has come up Covid support initiatives, including setting up Covid Holding Centre at their corporate office in Gurugram for its employees and their families.

The objective behind this is to ensure that employees are not inconvenienced due to unavailability of these services while waiting for a hospital bed, a company statement said.

Sanjeev Meghani, Head-HR, Care Health Insurance, said: "With the prevailing concerns around the unavailability of healthcare facilities, we have introduced a series of initiatives for our employees in addition to the COVID Holding Centre. Employee centricity has always been at the core of our organisation and we will do everything possible to support our employees."

To further ease the burden on employees, Care Health Insurance is providing financial aid in the form of a two-month advance salary to every employee who themselves or have a family member who has tested positive for the virus.

Further, the employees will get advance leave credit and can avail leaves beyond their eligibility in the event of a medical emergency. Taking cognizance of the recent government directive with regards to vaccination, Care Health Insurance is working closely with hospitals to support employees with slots for vaccination.

The organisation has also tied up with a healthcare platform to support employees with easy access to book RT-PCR or any blood test. Further, the organisation has created a plasma donation pool with details of people willing to donate plasma to help employees in need of the same.

