CarTrade makes weak stock market debut, lists below issue price

Mumbai: CarTrade Tech Ltd made a weak debut on the stock market on Friday and got listed below the issue price of Rs 1,618 per share.

On the BSE, it was listed at Rs 1,600 per share.

Around 12.40 p.m., shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,552.05, lower by Rs 47.95 or 3.00 per cent from its opening price and Rs 65.95 or 4.08 per cent from its issue price.