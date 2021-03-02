Cashfree, PayPal to help Indian firms sell to 350M customers

Businesses using Cashfree's payment gateway will be able to add the PayPal ‘Express Checkout' option to their order pages and accept payments from over 350 million customers across 200 markets and in more than 28 currencies in a secure and seamless manner.

Bengaluru: Payments and banking technology firm Cashfree on Tuesday announced a partnership with digital payments company PayPal to enable international payments for merchants.

"The new API integration allows merchants to enable payments using their existing PayPal business accounts and start accepting and collecting global payments in no time. Further, businesses benefit from the PayPal fraud prevention and seller protection tools," said Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-founder of Cashfree.

Cashfree said it does the foreign currency exchange automatically and the amount gets credited to businesses' accounts in Indian rupee.

"Together with Cashfree, Indian small businesses will be able to tap into our 350 plus million consumer base across 200 markets," said Ashish Tandon, Director, Channel Partners, PayPal India.

Businesses partnering with Cashfree can activate One Touch payments that would let their customers stay logged in and check out with a couple of clicks.

Cashfree, as a payment platform, offers businesses with international payment methods like Mastercardand Visa cards, American Express, Diners Club along with PayPal.

Currently, Cashfree supports over 100 payment modes for accepting domestic and international payments.

