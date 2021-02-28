CBDT chief PC Mody's term extended till May 31

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Centre has extended the tenure of Pramod Chandra Mody as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by three months till May 31, 2021.

Mody's tenure was last extended in August 2020. This is the third extension to his tenure as CBDT chairman.

In a notification on Sunday, the Department of Personnel and Training said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension.